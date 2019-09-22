Comparing of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

This is a contrast between CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 58 2.59 N/A 2.10 27.68 Dominion Energy Inc. 77 4.44 N/A 2.17 34.19

Demonstrates CMS Energy Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Dominion Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. CMS Energy Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Dominion Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4% Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.14 beta indicates that CMS Energy Corporation is 86.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dominion Energy Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

CMS Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dominion Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. CMS Energy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dominion Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CMS Energy Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Dominion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$66.67 is CMS Energy Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.64%. Competitively Dominion Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $79.5, with potential downside of -1.66%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CMS Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Dominion Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.6% of CMS Energy Corporation shares and 66.3% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares. 0.5% are CMS Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26% Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Dominion Energy Inc.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. beats CMS Energy Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.