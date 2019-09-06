Comparing of CME Group Inc. (CME) and Its Competitors

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of CME Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.86% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CME Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group Inc. 0.00% 7.60% 2.60% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CME Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group Inc. N/A 190 36.34 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

CME Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio CME Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CME Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 2.08 2.67

With consensus price target of $199.4, CME Group Inc. has a potential downside of -11.05%. As a group, Investment Brokerage – National companies have a potential upside of 40.35%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that CME Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CME Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CME Group Inc. -3.58% -1.1% 10.91% 7.79% 21.77% 3.35% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year CME Group Inc. has weaker performance than CME Group Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

CME Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CME Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. CME Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CME Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that CME Group Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CME Group Inc.’s competitors are 5.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

CME Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CME Group Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors CME Group Inc.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. Its products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions, as well as provides hosting, connectivity, and customer support for electronic trading through its co-location services. It also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports, and historical data services, as well as index services. CME Group Inc. serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.