Comparing of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSSU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.27% and 52.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.