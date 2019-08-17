Comparing of CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CM Finance Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.60% -1.80% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CM Finance Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CM Finance Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CM Finance Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has weaker performance than CM Finance Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

CM Finance Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CM Finance Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CM Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CM Finance Inc.’s competitors beat CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.