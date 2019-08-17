Comparing of CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
49.8% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has CM Finance Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.60%
|-1.80%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares CM Finance Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|N/A
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CM Finance Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CM Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.63
|2.60
The potential upside of the rivals is 133.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CM Finance Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. has weaker performance than CM Finance Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
CM Finance Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CM Finance Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
CM Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
CM Finance Inc.’s competitors beat CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
