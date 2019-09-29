Comparing of CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) and Its Rivals

We are comparing CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CLPS Incorporation has 0.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand CLPS Incorporation has 73.82% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have CLPS Incorporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 69,965,308.06% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CLPS Incorporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 3.61M 5 0.00 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CLPS Incorporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

The peers have a potential upside of 89.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CLPS Incorporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

CLPS Incorporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, CLPS Incorporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.21 and has 2.18 Quick Ratio. CLPS Incorporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CLPS Incorporation’s competitors.

Dividends

CLPS Incorporation does not pay a dividend.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.