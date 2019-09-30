Comparing of CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

As Information Technology Services businesses, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 5 0.00 3.61M -0.02 0.00 Issuer Direct Corporation 10 0.00 2.34M 0.23 45.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CLPS Incorporation and Issuer Direct Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CLPS Incorporation and Issuer Direct Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 69,961,240.31% 0% 0% Issuer Direct Corporation 22,896,281.80% 3.1% 2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CLPS Incorporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Issuer Direct Corporation is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Issuer Direct Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CLPS Incorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.1% of Issuer Direct Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 73.82% of CLPS Incorporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation had bullish trend while Issuer Direct Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Issuer Direct Corporation beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.