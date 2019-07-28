Comparing of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.35 N/A -7.16 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 168.77%. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 average target price and a 378.22% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.51% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.