Comparing of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.05 N/A -7.16 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

$29 is Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 227.31%. Competitively the consensus price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 41.83% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.8%. About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Merus N.V. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.