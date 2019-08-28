Comparing of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 18 2.53 N/A -7.16 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.64 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 117.39% upside potential and an average price target of $12. On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -11.81% and its consensus price target is $88. The results provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.