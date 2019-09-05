Comparing of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.39 N/A -7.16 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.17 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Volatility and Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 129.89% at a $12 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 156.41% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.