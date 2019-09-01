Comparing of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

Since Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.71 N/A 0.26 36.35 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.00 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 9.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.