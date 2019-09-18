Comparing of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management companies, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.16 N/A 0.26 36.35 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.73 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.36% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.