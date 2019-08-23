Comparing of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Both Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.63 N/A 0.26 36.35 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hennessy Advisors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund has 14.82% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.