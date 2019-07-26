Comparing of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

This is a contrast between Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.22 N/A -0.29 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.85 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. About 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.