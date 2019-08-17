Comparing of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

As Asset Management businesses, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.07 N/A 0.26 36.35 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.