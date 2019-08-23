Comparing of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.67 N/A 0.26 36.35 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.93 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 3.88% and its average price target is $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.