Comparing of Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.19 N/A 0.88 14.09 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.87 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TCG BDC Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Clough Global Equity Fund. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Clough Global Equity Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and TCG BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively TCG BDC Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 5.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clough Global Equity Fund and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.94% and 28%. 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.