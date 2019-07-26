Comparing of Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

We are comparing Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.23 N/A 0.49 27.02 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.30 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clough Global Equity Fund and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Clough Global Equity Fund and Medley Management Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Equity Fund and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.94% and 63.9% respectively. 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Medley Management Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.