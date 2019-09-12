Comparing of Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Its Rivals

As Asset Management company, Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clough Global Equity Fund has 27.94% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Clough Global Equity Fund has 0.04% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Clough Global Equity Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Clough Global Equity Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund N/A 13 14.09 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 186.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clough Global Equity Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund has weaker performance than Clough Global Equity Fund’s rivals.

Dividends

Clough Global Equity Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.