Comparing of Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

As Asset Management companies, Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.73 N/A 0.88 14.09 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clough Global Equity Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clough Global Equity Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.