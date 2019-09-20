Comparing of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 9 3.76 N/A -1.21 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 3.94 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 highlights Cloudera Inc. and Zix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Zix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Cloudera Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cloudera Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cloudera Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.43% and an $11 consensus target price. Competitively Zix Corporation has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 39.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zix Corporation seems more appealing than Cloudera Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and Zix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 76.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Cloudera Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Zix Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance while Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Zix Corporation beats Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.