Comparing of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

This is a contrast between Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 10 3.03 N/A -1.21 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 112 13.81 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cloudera Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cloudera Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Liquidity

Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RingCentral Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. RingCentral Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cloudera Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Cloudera Inc.’s upside potential is 146.91% at a $16 average price target. RingCentral Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $131 average price target and a -0.25% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than RingCentral Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and RingCentral Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Cloudera Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend while RingCentral Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats Cloudera Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.