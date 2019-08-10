Comparing of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Since Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 10 3.72 N/A -1.21 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 47 21.99 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Cloudera Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cloudera Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cloudera Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 128.57% and an $16 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 34.7%. About 1.8% of Cloudera Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are PagerDuty Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend while PagerDuty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.