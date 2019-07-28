Comparing of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Both Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 10 2.92 N/A -1.17 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 20 3.92 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and Agilysys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1%

Liquidity

Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Agilysys Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Cloudera Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cloudera Inc. and Agilysys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Cloudera Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 166.22%. Meanwhile, Agilysys Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 5.81%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than Agilysys Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and Agilysys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.6% and 73.9%. Cloudera Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Agilysys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07% Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -4.07% weaker performance while Agilysys Inc. has 40.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.