Comparing of Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|12
|1.74
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|5.92
|N/A
|0.39
|35.78
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clipper Realty Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|0%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Clipper Realty Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Clipper Realty Inc.’s upside potential is 46.39% at a $16 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares and 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares. About 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-3.3%
|-9.39%
|-9.58%
|-17.29%
|-30.22%
|0.79%
For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance while Empire State Realty OP L.P. has 0.79% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Clipper Realty Inc.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
