Comparing of Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.74 N/A -0.02 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.92 N/A 0.39 35.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clipper Realty Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Clipper Realty Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Clipper Realty Inc.’s upside potential is 46.39% at a $16 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares and 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares. About 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance while Empire State Realty OP L.P. has 0.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.