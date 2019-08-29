Comparing of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Both Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 0.89 N/A 3.17 3.36 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -16911.78 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 535.9% 35.5% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Piedmont Lithium Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 68.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares and 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was less bullish than Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.