Comparing of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

This is a contrast between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.25 N/A -0.29 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 20%. Insiders owned roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.