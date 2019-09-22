Comparing of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

We are contrasting Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 86.2% respectively. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.