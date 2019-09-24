Comparing of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

We will be comparing the differences between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.05 N/A -0.29 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 17.3% respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 58.14%. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.