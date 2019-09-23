Comparing of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

This is a contrast between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is $10, which is potential -65.00% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was less bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.