Comparing of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.31 N/A -0.32 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.21 N/A -1.05 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 3.16 beta is the reason why it is 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 58.14%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.