Comparing of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Since Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.33 N/A -0.29 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.29 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 58.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 84.5%. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.