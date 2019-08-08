Comparing of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.32 N/A -0.29 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target is $17.25, while its potential upside is 88.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 46.27% respectively. Insiders held 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.