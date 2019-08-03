Comparing of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.63 N/A -0.29 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.88 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 68.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.