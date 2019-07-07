Comparing of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.10 N/A 0.11 137.17 IDACORP Inc. 99 3.71 N/A 4.51 22.92

Demonstrates Clearway Energy Inc. and IDACORP Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. IDACORP Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clearway Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of IDACORP Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7%

Analyst Ratings

Clearway Energy Inc. and IDACORP Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 IDACORP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.2% of IDACORP Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are IDACORP Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -0.58% -3.19% 15.67% -21.68% -12.92% -10.14% IDACORP Inc. 4.02% 4.77% 6.39% 5.49% 14.26% 11.09%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. had bearish trend while IDACORP Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors IDACORP Inc. beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.