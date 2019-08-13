Comparing of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 15 3.26 N/A 0.06 306.61 Pampa Energia S.A. 30 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54

Table 1 demonstrates Clearway Energy Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pampa Energia S.A. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Clearway Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than Pampa Energia S.A., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Clearway Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pampa Energia S.A.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearway Energy Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Pampa Energia S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Pampa Energia S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearway Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares and 42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 38% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was less bullish than Pampa Energia S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Pampa Energia S.A. beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.