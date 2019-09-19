Comparing of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN-A) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Both Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.32 N/A 0.06 306.61 Central Puerto S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98

Demonstrates Clearway Energy Inc. and Central Puerto S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Central Puerto S.A. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Clearway Energy Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Clearway Energy Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Central Puerto S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clearway Energy Inc. and Central Puerto S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Clearway Energy Inc. and Central Puerto S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Central Puerto S.A. has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 124.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearway Energy Inc. and Central Puerto S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 7.29%. About 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Central Puerto S.A. has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48% Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11%

For the past year Clearway Energy Inc. was more bullish than Central Puerto S.A.

Summary

Clearway Energy Inc. beats Central Puerto S.A. on 9 of the 11 factors.