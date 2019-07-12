Comparing of Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) and Its Peers

As Paper & Paper Products company, Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearwater Paper Corporation has 87.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.19% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Clearwater Paper Corporation has 2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.27% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Clearwater Paper Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Paper Corporation 0.00% -27.40% -7.50% Industry Average 1.50% 16.28% 6.70%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Clearwater Paper Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Paper Corporation N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 55.75M 3.71B 77.76

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Clearwater Paper Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Paper Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.20 2.77

Clearwater Paper Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $36.5, suggesting a potential upside of 101.32%. The competitors have a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Clearwater Paper Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Paper Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clearwater Paper Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearwater Paper Corporation -2.52% -8.67% -48.14% -30.54% -30.16% -26.92% Industry Average 1.04% 7.24% 16.85% 13.39% 11.18% 33.63%

For the past year Clearwater Paper Corporation has -26.92% weaker performance while Clearwater Paper Corporation’s competitors have 33.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearwater Paper Corporation are 0.9 and 0.4. Competitively, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s competitors have 2.06 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clearwater Paper Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearwater Paper Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Clearwater Paper Corporation has a beta of 1.76 and its 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s competitors are 49.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.50 beta.

Dividends

Clearwater Paper Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clearwater Paper Corporation’s peers beat Clearwater Paper Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins. It sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, and discount stores, as well as mass merchants. The Pulp and Paperboard segment provides bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups, plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet, and commercial printing items, as well as hardwood and softwood pulp. It also offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting services. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.