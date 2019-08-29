Comparing of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 192.17 N/A -2.52 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 685.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.