Comparing of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 204.53 N/A -2.52 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 22.2%. About 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has weaker performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.