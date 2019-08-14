Comparing of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 402.77 N/A -2.52 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $12.67, while its potential upside is 146.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 76.5% respectively. 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.