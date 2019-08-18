Comparing of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 371.30 N/A -2.52 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.67 average price target and a 159.63% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.