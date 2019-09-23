Comparing of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 231.03 N/A -2.52 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Cambrex Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 consensus price target and a -3.62% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.