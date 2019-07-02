Comparing of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 561.43 N/A -2.52 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -8.83% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.7% and 19.9%. About 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.