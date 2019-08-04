Comparing of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

This is a contrast between Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 531.35 N/A -2.52 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 27.36 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 71.67%.

Institutional investors owned 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was less bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.