Comparing of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

We are contrasting ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.44 N/A -1.86 0.00 Airgain Inc. 13 1.85 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ClearOne Inc. and Airgain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ClearOne Inc. and Airgain Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30% Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2%

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Airgain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Airgain Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ClearOne Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ClearOne Inc. and Airgain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.3% and 43.9% respectively. 49.3% are ClearOne Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are Airgain Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. was more bullish than Airgain Inc.

Summary

Airgain Inc. beats ClearOne Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.