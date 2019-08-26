Comparing of C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and Its Rivals

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

C&J Energy Services Inc. has 18.67% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have C&J Energy Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.90% -11.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares C&J Energy Services Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for C&J Energy Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

With consensus target price of $15, C&J Energy Services Inc. has a potential upside of 67.97%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 47.37%. Based on the results given earlier, C&J Energy Services Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of C&J Energy Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while C&J Energy Services Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

C&J Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, C&J Energy Services Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. C&J Energy Services Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Dividends

C&J Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors C&J Energy Services Inc.’s rivals beat C&J Energy Services Inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.