Comparing of C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and Its Competitors

C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand C&J Energy Services Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has C&J Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.90% -11.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares C&J Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for C&J Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 2.03 2.58

C&J Energy Services Inc. presently has an average price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.55%. The peers have a potential upside of 50.11%. Given C&J Energy Services Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe C&J Energy Services Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of C&J Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while C&J Energy Services Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of C&J Energy Services Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, C&J Energy Services Inc.’s peers have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. C&J Energy Services Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Dividends

C&J Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors C&J Energy Services Inc.’s peers beat C&J Energy Services Inc.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.