Comparing of C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

We will be comparing the differences between C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 14 0.30 N/A -2.65 0.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.70 N/A 0.22 35.75

Table 1 highlights C&J Energy Services Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for C&J Energy Services Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

C&J Energy Services Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 92.89% upside potential. Competitively Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has an average target price of $10, with potential upside of 18.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that C&J Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both C&J Energy Services Inc. and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.67% and 99.8% respectively. About 0.7% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 5.71% -2.76% -12.06% -25.93% -49.61% 9.63% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats C&J Energy Services Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.