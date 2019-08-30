Comparing of Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems Inc. 99 4.05 N/A 3.52 26.75 SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 24 7.38 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citrix Systems Inc. and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Citrix Systems Inc. and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Citrix Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Citrix Systems Inc. and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$102 is Citrix Systems Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 9.77%. Competitively SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 56.60%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Citrix Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citrix Systems Inc. and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.5% respectively. Citrix Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10%

For the past year Citrix Systems Inc. was less bearish than SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Citrix Systems Inc. beats SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.